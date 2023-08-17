Less Humidity, But Hazy Today

The cold front is through, which has switched our wind from the SW on Wednesday, to out of the NW today. This is both good & bad; Good, because it is lowering our humidity & temperatures to the comfortable range, but bad, as the strong NW breeze will draw in smoke from Canadian wildfires. This will lead to poor air quality throughout the Weather First Area today & Friday.

Temperatures will warm on Friday, back to the lower 80s, ahead of the bigger warm-up we’ve been tracking for the weekend. Highs both Saturday & Sunday look to be in the lower 90s area-wide, which means we could be in for our first *official* 90° or better day out at the Rochester International Airport. Humidity will make it feel even worse however, with heat index values expected to be just over the 100° mark.

The heat & humidity looks to stay put for most of next week as well, along with another prolonged dry period. Our next opportunity for showers will hold off until next Tuesday, but that right now doesn’t look to be too promising at this point.