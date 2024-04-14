Leftover showers early Wednesday
After some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday, some more showers will wrap around behind low pressure. In addition, the center of low pressure is expected to track close to our area. These showers will likely be much lighter than the rain we are expecting on Tuesday. It is too early to tell how much rain will be delivered from this round, but we should know more heading into the upcoming work week. Even if this rain ends up being little, the rainfall we get Tuesday will likely be enough to help out drought conditions.