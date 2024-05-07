Late week rain chance with temperatures trending above average

The active weather pattern this week continues with yet another chance for rain on Friday.

A cold front will sweep through the area during the afternoon and evening hours leading to the chance of some instability-driven showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will be close to average heading into the weekend with highs generally in the 60s before some warmer air arrives heading into next week with highs jumping into the low-to-mid 70s. Night lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of above average temperatures in their six to ten day temperatures outlook from May 11 to 15.