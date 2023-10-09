Late freeze in 2023

According to the National Weather Service, Rochester is used to seeing their first freeze (first low temperature of the season of 32°F or colder) at the very end of September. This is based on measurements at Rochester International Airport. Although, we were FAR from seeing that this year.

From 2013-2022, we have had our first freeze take place in October every year except for 2018 (September 29th). Five of them have come October 10th or later. In 2023, the trend continues. If temperatures do not manage to dip to 32°F or colder either Tuesday or Wednesday morning, we could be in for a very late first freeze. We could even get into the top 5 for the latest first freezes ever.