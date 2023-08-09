Last Call For Summer Events
Where has summer gone? This week is the final call for our favorite summer events, such as Wind Down Wednesday & Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea, as well as Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. A few isolated t-storms are possible later Wednesday, but it won’t be enough of a chance to wash away the Wind Down Wednesday or Mower County Fair plans. This will also be the case Thursday, for Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, the Mower County Fair in Austin, and Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea. Overall Thursday is trending dry, until the late-evening/overnight, as a few storms rumble back into & through the area.