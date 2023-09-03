Labor Day is Still Hot

Sunday and Monday will offer very similar forecasts: mostly sunny, hot, and gusty winds. Any fire plans are strongly discouraged due to ongoing drought conditions that would speed up the spread of a fire (along with gusty winds and no humidity).

Temperatures are once again in the mid to upper-90s for highs. Just like the previous two days, multiple record highs for September 4th (Monday’s date) are set to be broken. Austin, Owatonna, and Preston will almost certainly see their records topped Monday. Everyone else is less likely, but it’s not impossible.

After Labor Day, we cool off a little on Tuesday, but it’s still in the 90s. Then we REALLY cool off Wednesday and the rest of the week.