Keep the plants covered or bring them inside overnight

We got through a chilly morning Monday. Thanks to little to no cloud cover, we warmed up rather fast.

This process will repeat itself for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect more chilly temperatures in the mid to upper-30s early and expect to see some frost outside too. On the flipside, highs will be in the upper-50s. We could also have some low-60s in northern Iowa. Winds are light enough that the wind chill will not be a huge problem, but air temperatures will be cold enough to where there is a difference.

Clouds will gather later in the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday before a prolonged system of showers passes through. It’s expected to last through Thursday, Friday, and be gone by later in the day Saturday. It’s our best rain chance since we got 3-5″ of rain over two weeks ago. It is a little early to tell exactly how much rain we will have by the time this system passes, so make sure to stay tuned for updates.