It’s all colder from here…

A sunny start to Sunday will end with more clouds closer to sunset. A couple showers are still possible throughout the day Monday and early on Tuesday, but any rain we do get will be light or not even measurable.

Temperatures will be dropping after Sunday. It could very well be the last time we get into the 50s this year. If so, we are about on track for when that last 50-degree day takes place.

Thanksgiving is still trending cold, into the 30s. If you are travelling to the east coast this week for Thanksgiving, be mindful that there could be some travel delays.