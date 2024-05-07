The morning round of showers and thunderstorms is winding down with an additional chance of isolated thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A low pressure system will slowly meander across the region through Wednesday with pieces of energy rotating around it leading to chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Dry air will allow for some clearing heading into Tuesday afternoon leading to some instability resulting in fuel for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Most areas won’t see anything at all as coverage isn’t expected to be widespread. The better chance for any thunderstorms will be further east into Wisconsin.

Given modest amounts of instability will be possible this afternoon, a stronger thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with hail and gusty winds as the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 (of 5) risk for a possible strong-to-severe thunderstorm generally in the 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM timeframe for areas in far southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and into southwest Wisconsin.

High temperatures will be warm again with 70s expected across the Weather First area along with an at times blustery wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Any isolated showers and thunderstorms will end by late evening.