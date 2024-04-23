Isolated showers possible, breezy Tuesday

A weather system passing southeast over the upper Midwest on Tuesday will drive a cold front through the area leading to the chance for a few isolated showers.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds increase heading into the afternoon. Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible after lunchtime. Any thunderstorm that does develop may produce some small hail and gusty winds. Any showers or thunderstorms will dissipate after sunset.

The wind won’t be as blustery as Monday, but still gusts up to 30 mph are possible at times.

High temperatures will climb to near or in the low-to-mid 60s. Clouds will clear Tuesday night and the wind will become much lighter as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning with some frost possible.