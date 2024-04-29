Isolated showers on Monday, best rain chance holds off until Tuesday

Showers have become more isolated on Monday morning, and they will remain that way, at most, for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures are steady in the upper-40s and low-50s for all of Monday, with some slightly warmer temperatures early in northern Iowa.

It’s a quick turnaround to our next rain chance. Tuesday night, more rain moves through. It will be a quick round of thunderstorms. Our whole area is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The greatest risk will be off to our southwest. If we were to get severe weather here, hail and high winds would be the top threats.

More rain is in the forecast on Thursday and next weekend. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and low-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of this week, we will be in the 50s or low-60s.