Isolated shower possible Tuesday; rain more likely by weekend

A weak storm system that will bring a shower chance for some on Monday will push southeast of the area on Tuesday, however it’ll still be close enough with wraparound energy to spark a few isolated showers on Tuesday afternoon.

Any showers won’t amount to much for those who are lucky enough to get underneath one.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days with additional and more widespread rain chances likely Friday into the weekend.

The track and timing of each system is still uncertain so expect the finer details to be ironed out as it gets closer.

A storm system will approach on Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms along with some gusty winds. As of now, the severe weather potential will be south into central and southern Iowa, however that may change as it gets closer. A few showers may linger into Saturday.

Another storm will approach on Sunday leading to an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Between both systems, widespread heavy rainfall of 1.00″ or more is looking likely.