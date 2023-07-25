Hottest Week Of The Year
We are looking at the hottest week of the year, and the hottest temperatures felt in a while, all starting Tuesday. Highs are expected to remain in the 90s, with middle to upper 90s expected Wednesday & more-so Thursday. Heat index values are expected to be near, if not in the triple digits Wednesday-Friday! Please remember your heat safety tips when it gets this hot! Drink plenty of water, take plenty of cool-down breaks in the shade or AC, limit time outside for children, the elderly, & your pets, and finally NEVER leave a pet or person unattended in a vehicle for any length of time in heat like this! Be safe everyone!