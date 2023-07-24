Hottest Week Of The Year…So Far
It has been a very long time since our last official 90° or better day, which occurred 307 days ago, on September 20th, 2022 when we reached 90°. That stretch will come to an end this week, as we have several days of 90° or better for a high temperature expected. Heat index values (feel like temperatures) will be even higher, near or just over 100° at times, especially Wednesday & Thursday. Please remember to stay cool, safe, & hydrated, as this kind of heat will last all-week! This will especially be the case for all of our county fairs, such as the Olmsted County Fair, in place this week.