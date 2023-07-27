Hottest Day of 2023
It has been a while (309 days) since our last official 90° for the area, with that stretch finally coming to an end Thursday. Highs are well into the middle, possibly the upper 90s even for some locations along & south of I-90. A few record highs might be broken today throughout the Weather First Area. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-105°, which is dangerous if you are out working in it for a prolonged period. Stay cool & stay safe everyone! Be sure to drink plenty of water & take the cool-down breaks!