Holiday weekend to bring seasonable temperatures, chances for rain

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will bring near average temperatures for late May along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure will slide overhead on Saturday leading to a quiet and sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A system will slide through the area on Sunday leading to showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Rain will likely begin in the early morning hours with periodic showers throughout the day. Clouds and rain will keep temperature cool in the mid-60s.

Memorial Day Monday will also feature the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The timing of rain will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours. There is still some uncertainty on the overall track of the system so changes to the forecast will be likely in the days ahead.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70° for Memorial Day.