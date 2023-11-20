Historically dry November

Rain and snow have been nearly impossible to come by at Rochester International Airport this month. As of Monday evening, we have gotten 0.03″ (three hundredths of an inch) for the ENTIRE MONTH!! Believe it or not, we are already out of the running for the driest November ever.

We would finish second for the driest November ever should we not get anymore rain or snow. Outside of a couple possible showers through early Tuesday morning, the forecast looks dry the rest of the way.