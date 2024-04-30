Heavy rainfall possible Thursday

A storm system will track into the region beginning late Wednesday night through Thursday leading to more showers and thunderstorms and the potential of heavy rainfall.

The storm will develop on Wednesday in the central plains with southerly winds transporting Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the area.

Rain is possible late Wednesday night, however it may be fighting dry air initially, so rain may become more likely after daybreak Thursday.

Regardless, occasional showers and even some thunderstorms will be likely through the day on Thursday as the storm pushes into Iowa and eventually through southeast Minnesota with rain ending late Thursday night.

There will be some high moisture content in place or the storm to work with so heavy rainfall of 1-2″ is possible area wide with locally higher amounts not ruled out where any thunderstorms do develop and track.