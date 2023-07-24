Hazy, Sunny, & Hot Monday
We are back into the haze Monday, as fires continue to burn to our north in Canada. Be sure to limit your time outside, especially if you are in one of the many risk categories (breathing difficulties, young children, elderly, etc.). Temperatures are soaring well into the upper 80s & lower 90s today, with feel-like temperatures in the same range. And with a very high UV Index (sunburn time in 20 minutes), you’ll want to wear plenty of sunscreen, or also limit your time outside if you can.