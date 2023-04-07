Hazy skies continue

You may have noticed a bit more of a haze in the atmosphere today. Smoke from wild fires burning in eastern Kansas and Oklahoma is working its way northwards into our region. Some reports have come in of the burning smell too.

Data suggests that this light haze will continue across our area this weekend and into next week as the wind allows *if* those wild fires can continue. If extinguished, conditions will improve quickly.

That said, fire concerns are elevated with dry and breezy conditions are expected. Neighbors to our south are already dealing with it. Our concerns begin around Tuesday locally.