Halloween chill

Halloween is shaping up to be one of the coldest on record.

After some early morning snow showers, clouds will break up with sunshine expected by Tuesday afternoon. However, it won’t provide much warmth as temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s, close to 20° below-average and more typical of early December.

The coldest Halloween on record in Rochester occurred in 1996 and 1917 with a high temperature of 30° in both years.

The forecast high of 33° would put this year in the top 5 for coldest Halloween’s on record.

The chill will carry over into trick-or-treating on Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by earl-to-mid-evening.