Gloomy Easter this year

Along with overcast skies, we have occasional rain and snow opportunities on Easter Sunday 2024. If we see any snow at all, it would take place early, but anything on Sunday is expected to be predominantly rain. The holiday will not be a total wash though, as most of the rain is expected to hold off until Monday.

Temperatures will top off in the upper-40s and low-50s as a result of the clouds and occasional precipitation. If the rain ends up being even less prominent than already forecasted, expect temperatures to bump up by a degree or two.