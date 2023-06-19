Full dose of summer weather to kick off the season

The summer solstice is this Wednesday at 9:57 AM and the weather will be about as summery as it gets around here. The quiet stretch of weather continues this week with mostly sunny skies, temperatures running in the upper 90s for daytime highs, and a light breeze most days. Other than an isolated shower or two popping up in the warmth of any given afternoon, we’re not looking for any appreciable rain this week.

I expect we’ll see some shower development this coming weekend, but aside from those lucky enough to be stuck under a brief downpour, rain won’t affect the majority of us. The overall weather pattern is showing little chance of breaking down at this point, so for now the trend of above average warmth and no major storm systems is going to stick with us for awhile.