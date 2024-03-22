Friday snow ends early, clouds and chilly temperatures remain

Snow will wind down by mid-morning Friday, however clouds and chilly temperatures will remain through the day.

A quick-moving clipper system delivered a shot of snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area Thursday night into Friday morning that brought a few inches of snow. It was the first measurable snow in Rochester since Feb. 27!

Snow will exit the area by mid-morning, however some slippery stretches on roads may remain. Road conditions should improve through the day.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire local area until 10:00 AM.

The clouds and fresh snow will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 30s area wide.