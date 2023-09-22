Friday night lightning?

There is a chance of thunderstorms in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday night, right around kick-off. If you’re headed out to the gridiron to cheer on your team, keep an eye on the radar picture and check back in here! By the way, we’ve got radar on our ABC 6 app. Thunderstorms won’t affect everyone, but there is a chance across the region. Keep an umbrella and some patience on stand-by.

The weekend’s weather is looking active as well. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are on the way, and even if they don’t affect us all weekend long, they will likely have an effect on our plans.