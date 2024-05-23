Friday morning thunderstorms, then sunny and quiet Saturday

With a nice break in an active weather pattern, we’ve been able to enjoy summer warmth around the region Thursday. Clouds will gradually increase Thursday night ahead of an approaching cold front which will be the focus for strong thunderstorms early Friday morning. The timing of these storms is from about 4am just west of I-35 to 8am in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through Friday morning. Clouds will decrease starting mid-afternoon Friday into the evening, making for a pleasant finish to the day.

More sunshine and less humid air moves in for the start of Memorial Day weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day.

Rain will move in Sunday, and will be fairly consistent over the entirety of Sunday thanks to a slow-moving storm system just down to our south.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Memorial Day. Temperatures will remain a bit cool both Sunday and Monday thanks to rain and more cloud cover. Highs will remain in the low 60s Sunday and should make it up to about 68 degrees by Monday afternoon.