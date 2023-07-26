Friday Afternoon Storms

In addition to storms late Thursday and early Friday, we are also watching for the possibility of storms passing through Friday afternoon and early evening. Better timing during the day along with less capping than what we will have Thursday night will increase our odds. Once again, hail and high winds are the top concerns.

There is also some uncertainty around if these cells will track through our area or further south of us. If it becomes more likely that these cells move through our area during the early afternoon, an Alert Day could be added in the future for potential for severe weather.