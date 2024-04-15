Fire Risk looms next couple days

The only reason we did not have a Red Flag Warning on Sunday was due to lighter winds than what we had on Saturday.

While winds will not be as gusty as they were Saturday (or will not be as gusty as winds during thunderstorms Tuesday and showers on Wednesday) the humidity will remain low on Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s. This will, once again, create a somewhat elevated fire risk where bonfires or campfires are not advised.

With rain in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, the fire risk will evaporate after Monday.