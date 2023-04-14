Final Taste of Summer

What a week it has been! Our first 70s, 80s, & even 90s of the year were felt in just a span of 4 days! While we won’t be as hot as it has been, look for highs to be well into the upper 70s & lower 80s once again this afternoon. Plenty of sun & a breeze still out of the SW will keep it warm, but also dry, meaning we do have that elevated fire danger to be concerned about today as well.

Changes are on the way for the weekend, as the cold front comes through later this evening, bringing a round of showers, and a few rumbles of thunder along with it. Timing will be well after dark, with many of us holding off on the rain & few rumble chances until very early Saturday morning.

Chilly rain, along with a rumble or two of thunder, is expected throughout Saturday, with upwards of a half of an inch of rain. Temperatures will tumble though, going from the upper 50s very early Saturday morning, down to the upper 30s by the evening. This will allow a rain/snow mix to take place heading into & through Sunday. Not much snow will stick however, given the very warm ground leading into this chance.

Temps warm back from the 40s Sunday, to the 50s Monday, & eventually the 60s by the middle of next week.