Few chances for showers, warming up by the weekend

There will be a few chances for rain showers as the rest of the week moves along with a surge of warmth arriving by the weekend.

A weak system will cross the area on Tuesday leading to the chance of an isolated shower late in the afternoon and early evening. Most areas will be dry.

Wednesday will be quiet before another system slides through on Thursday leading to the chance of some rain.

Quiet weather returns on Friday heading into the weekend along with a surge of warmth.

High temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s with Wednesday bringing 60s to the entire area.

Thursday will be cooler with clouds and rain with highs in the 50s before returning to the 60s on Friday and low-to-mid 70s looking likely on Saturday and Sunday.