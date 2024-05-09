Few chances for rain through the upcoming weekend

Our active weather pattern rolls on with several chances for rain through the upcoming weekend.

Rain will wind down Thursday morning near and south of the Minnesota and Iowa state line in northern and northeast Iowa. However, additional energy from a storm system close by will lead to the chance of additional rain around or after lunch time through the afternoon hours. Any showers will come to end Thursday evening with clouds clearing overnight.

A cold front will slide through the area on Friday afternoon leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms which will be possible through the evening hours.

The weekend will start dry with sunshine on Saturday before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Mother’s Day during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s. Friday and Saturday highs will get a nice bump back into the upper 60s with mid-to-upper 70s likely on Mother’s Day.