Extreme Heat Safety

Please remember all of these excessive heat safety tips as we go through the extremely, and dangerously hot week. These include staying well-hydrated & limit your time outside. Stay in the AC or cool areas for as long as possible. If you have to be outside, take as many cool-down breaks & water breaks as you can. Do NOT over-exert yourself! Limit your pets’ time outside as well, and be sure to keep them nice & cool & hydrated as well. NEVER leave a person or pet in a vehicle unattended for ANY length of time when it gets this hot! And finally, be sure to listen to your body. You know your limitations, and you know when it’s time to take a break & cool-down. Be sure to do so as we go through the hot & humid week ahead.