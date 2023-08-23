Extreme Heat Safety

Heat like we are going to continue to feel, along with the elevated humidity, can be dangerous, possibly life-threatening even, if the appropriate precautions are not taken. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and/or fluids that are higher in electrolytes. Limit your time outside, if you can, as well. If you have to be outside, especially those working, be sure to take very frequent water & cool-down breaks in the shade or AC. Limit the time outside for your children and pets as well. Be sure to check in on your elderly relatives and/or neighbors when it gets this hot. And lastly, ***NEVER*** leave a pet or person unattended in a vehicle for any length of time!