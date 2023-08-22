Excessive Heat Warning in place through Wednesday

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the entire Weather First area through Wednesday. Additional heat-related warnings may be necessary Thursday as well. Heat Index readings exceeded 110° in Algona, Iowa Monday afternoon, and we’ll see similar numbers Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The ridge responsible for this heat wave has prompted advisories and warnings from Minnesota, all the way south to Louisiana and Texas.

High temperatures are headed into the mid to upper-90s Tuesday and again Wednesday, potentially setting some new daily record highs. Overnight lows will remain warm as well, bottoming out in the mid-70s, which is well above average for this time of year.

Be sure to stay hydrated and remain aware for signs of heat exhaustion. Those working outdoors need to be able to find shade and take more frequent breaks.