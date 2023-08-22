Excessive Heat Ramps Up Tuesday

After a pretty hot Monday, the excessive heat continues Tuesday. In fact, we’re going to be getting even hotter!! Less cloud cover and winds out of the southwest will allow us to warm up even more. Highs top off in the mid to upper-90s; a couple triple-digit highs cannot be ruled out. The Heat Index this afternoon will range from 100-110°F, leaving us feeling the hottest we have felt in about a decade. This continues into Wednesday.

Because of this, we are all under an Excessive Heat Warning 11 AM to 10 PM both Tuesday and Wednesday, and are in ALERT DAYS.