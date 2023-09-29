Enjoy the weekend outdoors

The calendar may say October, however it certainly isn’t going to feel like fall. This weekend might be the final time to get outdoors and do some camping or take in a round of golf as summertime temperatures will be here for the time being.

An expansive area of high pressure will build in, pushing the jet stream to the north. As a result, warmer air will filter in with temperatures in the range of 10-15° above normal as high temperatures are expected to be near 80° on Friday and low-to-mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Along with the warmth, added moisture and instability will lead to the chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be a fine weekend to spend outdoors.