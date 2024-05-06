Enjoy blue skies while they last, more rain chances this week

A line of thunderstorms will develop to our west Monday evening. It will track east overnight through our area. The earlier you head into work and the further west you live, the more likely you will be to get some potential, brief downpours. Severe weather is not expected locally.

Rain chances are far from over there though; Tuesday afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are slated to develop near Highway 52. These storms could become strong as they develop, but the biggest risk for severe weather will remain south of us.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning are also a couple more waves of showers and thunderstorms. It is a little too early to tell rainfall totals here, but they should continue the trend of making up for drought conditions like what we had last week.

Temperatures will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s for the next couple days before we cool off Thursday and Friday morning. By next weekend, we dry up, clear up, and rebound into the mid to upper-60s again.