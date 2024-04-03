Eclipse Day viewing uncertain with storm possibly nearby

A solar eclipse will occur on Monday with the Weather First area not entirely in the path of totality, but still a partial solar eclipse will be witnessed, or will it?

A storm system is set to cross the region somewhere, but there are still several uncertainties on the track and timing which will have implications on viewing of the solar eclipse.

For example, one weather model has the storm taking a westerly track with its center over western South Dakota leaving the Weather First area with some passing clouds and generally a clear sky. Meanwhile, another model has the center of the storm over eastern Iowa with clouds and the chance of rain in the Weather First area. So, lots of details to be sorted out in the days ahead.

The Weather First area will be in the range of 75-80% of the sun being blocked out by the moon during the max eclipse which is set to occur at approximately 2:02 PM. The partial eclipse will approximately start around 12:48 PM and end at 3:15 PM giving the total eclipse duration time of roughly 2 hours and 26 minutes from beginning to end.