Early Tuesday storms

The most likely chance for thunderstorms in our area gets done and over with early this week; Tuesday morning, leftovers from strong to severe storms that will affect the Great Plains will track east towards our area. The severe weather threat will remain MUCH greater to our south, but the line of storms could still have some strength by the time it reaches us. As the line of storms moves east, it will get weaker and weaker.

The bulk of our rainfall on Tuesday will come from this line of thunderstorms. Depending on how strong the line of storms is, there could be some heavy rainfall driving into work; if that is the case, visibility will be very limited. By noon on Tuesday, this line of rain is out of our area, but rain chances are not over for the day.