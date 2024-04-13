DRY weekend, not nearly as dry a few days later

The rest of Saturday will be dry. Breezy winds and low humidity have created an elevated fire risk locally for all communities. Communities near I-35 are under a Red Flag Warning until 7 PM tonight.

Sunday will be a more humid, but it will also be sunny again. Any outdoor plans will be best suited for the weekend. Temperatures are still in the mid-70s for highs.

By Monday, clouds start to move back in. An isolated shower or two cannot be totally ruled out Monday morning, but almost all of us, if not all of us, will wait until very late Monday or Tuesday before getting rain. We’re looking to get quite a bit of it too, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms passing through. Although, thunderstorms later in the day Tuesday could be strong to severe, giving us our first chance for severe weather locally this Spring. With above average temperatures being a theme this year, it likely won’t be the last.

Temperatures do fall off after the storms are out of our area, and we’re back into the 50s by the following weekend. Outside of the storms on Tuesday and a quick shower or two possible on Monday, we are trending dry for the next week plus.