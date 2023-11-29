Drought update & how much snow will help

The drought remains ongoing from the Summer, and we are still experiencing Moderate to Extreme drought conditions. Snowfall from this past weekend resulted in about 1-1.5″ for most communities, with the highest totals coming around I-35 and south of I-90.

The problem is that snowfall amounts in that range only produce about .10″ to .15″ of water when melted down (in some cases, even less). In other words, it would be as if we got sprinkles for rain and nothing else.

Our only chance for precipitation this weekend is a rain/snow mix this weekend. Totals from this system would be low and the travel scene would see little impacts. Although, we are nearly a week out from this mix arriving, so stay tuned for more. Regardless of how much we get though, we will still be battling drought conditions.