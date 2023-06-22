Drought expands across southern MN, northern IA
The area defined as “abnormally dry” or in some level of drought has expanded by about 20% in southeast MN and northern IA. The warm weather in the past few weeks combined with the lack of widespread and heavy rain has accelerated drought. There is some relief ahead this weekend with the likelihood of strong to potentially severe storms later in the day Saturday. We’re keeping an eye on severe potential and keeping our fingers crossed for a healthy dose of rain.