Dodging the strong storms

Severe weather prospects arise to our southeast for Tuesday night. It doesn’t appear that we’ll be the target zone for any impacts. The heart of the storm system passes just off our southeastern edge and would not be the best positioning for producing severe weather locally.

Rain is in for Tuesday. From mid-morning to mid-afternoon. After that steady activity, redevelopment is most likely on our eastern edge for the overnight. In all, we’re looking at most amounts coming in less than 3/4″ of rain. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder Tuesday night, but the strong stuff stays in eastern Iowa.

Cooler temps rush in on a strong northwest wind Wednesday. Light rain showers turn to light snow showers with time. Minimal to no impact is expected from the wintry components, however. Temperatures are colder for Thursday. The wind remains. It will feel blustery.