Despite the cold finish…

…we are still on pace for one of the warmest months of October in the last 50 years. Due to how cold we will be to end October, we will not finish in the top 3.

Although, the extreme heat from the beginning of the month and plenty of 60s and 70s peppering the month kept us well above-average for most of the month.

Now, the warmth is over. Halloween could very well be the coldest day of the entire month. In fact, there is a chance we break a record for the coldest Halloween in Rochester.