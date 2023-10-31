December-like chill continues Wednesday

The December-like cold snap will carry over into Wednesday, however temperatures will start to moderate heading toward the end of the week.

Wednesday will start cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Factor in a light wind and that’ll be enough to produce wind chills in the teens area wide.

There will be more clouds than sun, but with a southwest wind, temperatures will get a boost with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s which is still well below average for November first.

Winds will increase by late morning into the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph at times leading to wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.

Temperatures will get back to near 40° for highs on Thursday with upper 40s likely on Friday.