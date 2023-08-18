Cranking Up The Heat This Weekend

Our Finally Friday will turn up the heat just a little more, with widespread lower 80s expected for highs, under a mostly sunny sky. Haze will be an issue for some again as well, with lower air quality expected, especially throughout south-central Minnesota.

The bigger talk of the town will be the big ridge of high pressure that will be moving in over the weekend, which will be responsible for the big warm-up on the way. Highs are heading into the lower 90s (possibly the first official one for the year), with heat index values closing in on the triple digits, thanks to higher humidity! Please remember your extreme heat safety rules over the weekend! I know many will want to be out and about soaking up this summer weekend but be sure to stay cool & hydrated while doing so.

There’s not much, if any, in the way of relief from the heat & humidity, as this trend carries on into the first half of next week. This will also help set up another dry spell for the area over the next several days. Aside from an isolated & very light shower early on Tuesday, we are holding off the rain chances until later next week.