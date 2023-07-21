Cranking Up The Heat Next Week

We are tracking a blast of summer heat for next week! Highs will soar well into the upper 80s, if not the lower 90s for many of us starting next Tuesday. This trend looks to last for the rest of next week, with more comfortable 80s returning the following weekend. This will be a time to remember your heat safety rules, with the number one rule to stay hydrated. Be sure to take frequent cool-down breaks, especially if you are working outside. Be sure to limit your furry friends’ time outside as well, and NEVER leave a pet or person in a vehicle for any length of time, unattended, in heat like next week’s!