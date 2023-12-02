Couple rounds of light snow

We have avoided the snow since last weekend, but a couple lighter rounds of snow are looking to pass through. The first wave will be late Saturday into early Sunday. The best chance for snow locally will be early Sunday, but we’re in the 30-40% range through the late morning Sunday. Snowfall totals will universally fall short of an inch, but be careful if driving on untreated roads.

The second round would come late Monday. This round is also trending lighter, but would result in the “higher” snowfall of the two rounds.

Temperatures are hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s for highs for the majority of the next week. Wind chill is not expected to play as much of a factor due to above-average temperatures and lighter winds.

A rain/snow mix is in the forecast towards next week, although plenty could change by the time we get towards then.