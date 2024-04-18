Cooler, gusty going into the weekend

The cold front that came through the area Thursday morning is well east of us now, and cooler air will flow in through the start of the weekend. Temperatures are going to be dropping to the freezing mark tonight, which isn’t too unusual for the middle of April. Look for a bit of frost first thing Friday morning.

Speaking of freezing temperatures, lows will drop to or below freezing again Saturday morning and Sunday morning before milder air moves in later Sunday.

It’s going to be brighter the next few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be strong out of the west Friday, keeping temperatures in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. There will be some sunshine at times Friday and Saturday along with periods of mostly cloudy sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the upper 50s after a chilly start to the day.

Another wave of low pressure moves in Monday afternoon, bringing with it the likelihood of garden variety showers. Temperatures will drop a bit Tuesday as another front brings scattered showers. Highs will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s near the end of next week. Overall, a quiet weather pattern into next week but still some opportunities for a little rain.