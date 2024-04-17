Cooler, below average temperatures heading into weekend

A cold front will slide through the area on Thursday leading to rain followed by much cooler weather as temperatures will dip below average heading into the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s with 40s likely on Friday and Saturday before returning to the 50s and 60s on Sunday heading into next week.

Night lows on Friday and Saturday will dip down below freezing so anyone who may have done some early spring planting should take precautions and cover or bring inside any plants.

The weather is expected to remain dry through the weekend into next week.